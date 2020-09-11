Serena Williams beaten at US Open

Serena Williams beaten at US OpenFriday, September 11, 2020
|
Despite a good start at this year’s US Open, Serena Williams’s quest for a 24th grand slam title was halted by Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.
Azarenka rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory as the women’s semifinals in New York yesterday, September 10.
“I started really strong,” said Williams. “Then she just kept fighting. She just changed and started playing better and better. Maybe I took a little too much off the gas pedal at some point. She played really well.
“It’s obviously disappointing,” Wiliams told reporters. “At the same time, I did what I could. I feel like other times I’ve been close and I could have done better. I felt like I gave a lot.”
Williams paid tribute to Azarenka’s resilience saying: “She’s had a lot of, I would say, downs in her career. She started on a lot of highs.
“I don’t know how she stayed positive, to be honest. That’s a good lesson for all of us. No matter what, you just got to keep going. Hopefully she keeps living her dream.”
