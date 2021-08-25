Serena Williams withdraws from US open, citing injury woes

Tennis star, Serena Williams, is set to miss this year’s staging of the US Open after failing to recover from a torn hamstring.

The six time champion provided the update on social media on Monday (August 25) indicating that the withdrawal comes as she is following doctors orders.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring” she remarked.

Williams had suffered the injury setback during a match at Wimbledon in June which forced her off the court in the first round.

She however insists that she will be watching the proceedings.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play- I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar” she added.

Her withdrawal now marks another miss opportunity to add to her twenty three grand slam wins with another win to set equal the current record of twenty four, held by Margaret Court.