SERHA director loses mom to COVID-19, says family begged her to get inoculated

SERHA director loses mom to COVID-19, says family begged her to get inoculatedSaturday, July 31, 2021
Recently appointed Regional Director for the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) Errol Greene on Thursday (July 29) lost his mother following a brief battle with COVID-19.
Green described his mother, who resided in the United Kingdom, as ‘vaccine hesitant’ sharing that his siblings had begged her to get the COVID-19 jab.
“We tried to convince her to take the vaccine, my siblings and I but she was determined to the end,” Green told BUZZ.
“On her death bed, we all wished that she would have taken it, “ Green added.
While stating that the Ministry of Health would have more data on vaccine hesitancy, Green shared that he doesn’t believe older people are more hesitant to getting inoculated.
“ I think there is a lot of misinformation going around that captures the attention of both the old and young,” said Green.
“ There are quite a number of young persons that I would have had to encouraged to take it, I don’t think it is older persons alone,” added Green.
Earlier this month on July 15 the Ministry of Health and Wellness sought to entice seniors to take the jab by offering $10,000 grants.
Despite the efforts, individuals uptake has been slower among older Jamaicans.
