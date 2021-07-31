SERHA director loses mom to COVID-19, says family begged her to get inoculated

Recently appointed Regional Director for the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) Errol Greene on Thursday (July 29) lost his mother following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Green described his mother, who resided in the United Kingdom, as ‘vaccine hesitant’ sharing that his siblings had begged her to get the COVID-19 jab.

“We tried to convince her to take the vaccine, my siblings and I but she was determined to the end,” Green told BUZZ.

“On her death bed, we all wished that she would have taken it, “ Green added.

While stating that the Ministry of Health would have more data on vaccine hesitancy, Green shared that he doesn’t believe older people are more hesitant to getting inoculated.

“ I think there is a lot of misinformation going around that captures the attention of both the old and young,” said Green.

“ There are quite a number of young persons that I would have had to encouraged to take it, I don’t think it is older persons alone,” added Green.

Earlier this month on July 15 the Ministry of Health and Wellness sought to entice seniors to take the jab by offering $10,000 grants.

Despite the efforts, individuals uptake has been slower among older Jamaicans.