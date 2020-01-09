Serie A fined football club over racist chants against Balotelli

Serie A fined football club over racist chants against BalotelliThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Serie A continues to be plagued by racism with Brescia forward Mario Balotelli again being the target.
During Sunday’s game between at-home Brescia and Lazio, Balotelli was reportedly subjected to racial abuse, earning Lazio a €20,000 fine. Balotelli made the opening goal of the game after 18 minutes of play, which resulted in chants of “monkey” coming from the 1500 travelling Lazio fans. Lazio went on to win the match 2-1.
The 29-year-old Balotelli is no stranger to the abuse. He had previously threatened to walk off the field after being subjected to racial abuse in Verona.
Like Balotelli, other players have been subjected to similar types of abuse, including Inter forward Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly. Following the incident, Balotelli took to social media to address the Lazio fans. He posted a video of his goal with the caption, “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium, SHAME ON YOU!”
