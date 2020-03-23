Service stations to close by 6 PM

In response to the Coronavirus, service stations have adjusted there hours island-wide with a new temporary 6:00 PM daily closing time

The group of gas retailers noted that the decision was taken following Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet’s address on Friday, in which he called for the closure of non- essential services.

The retailers noted that while gasoline and gas stations are essential services which power other sectors of the economy, such service stations will be shortening their hours of business.

Gas stations will be closed by 6 pm, on every day of the week, except in a few cases some may remain open no later than 8 pm to facilitate emergency services and the observance of the 11 pm curfew,” read a release by the group.