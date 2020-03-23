Service stations to close by 6 PM

Service stations to close by 6 PMMonday, March 23, 2020
|
In response to the Coronavirus, service stations have adjusted there hours island-wide with a new temporary 6:00 PM daily closing time
The group of gas retailers noted that the decision was taken following Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet’s address on Friday, in which he called for the closure of non- essential services.
The retailers noted that while gasoline and gas stations are essential services which power other sectors of the economy, such service stations will be shortening their hours of business.
Gas stations will be closed by 6 pm, on every day of the week, except in a few cases some may remain open no later than 8 pm to facilitate emergency services and the observance of the 11 pm curfew,” read a release by the group.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy