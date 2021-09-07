Seven dead in 24-hour period as Grenada battles COVID-19

ST George's, Grenada, (CMC) – Grenada recorded seven deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic in a 24-hour period which ended yesterday and appealed to nationals to get vaccinated, noting that none of those who died had been vaccinated.

Grenadian health officials said that five of those who died succumbed at the General Hospital in the capital while one other death took place at Princess Alice Hospital north-east of there, and another in an unnamed community.

In January, Grenada had recorded a single death from the pandemic since the first case was detected in March last year. But in the past week the figure has climbed to 12.

Health officials did not provide details regarding the latest deaths except to say the deceased were between the ages of 28 and 35 years and that none of them had been vaccinated. There were four females.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele, speaking on a television programme, said that at this point COVID-19 is everywhere on the island, especially in close-knit communities.

“Deaths and positive cases are doubling exponentially. It is everywhere, in every community in Grenada,” he said, adding that among those who have contracted the virus is a health-care worker.

“Health-care workers have been affected, police have been affected,'' said Steele as he urged Grenadians to get vaccinated and maintain the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Steele told television viewers that one of the cases on the island is that of a child aged less than one year old, while another recent case is a grandmother who did not leave the house.

“In some cases, they [the elderly] are shut-ins who never left their home; it's coming and meet[ing] them at home,” he said, confirming that an increasing number of younger adults have tested positive for the virus.

“The threat has never been greater,” Steele said, while disclosing that an entire floor at the general hospital is being set up as an intensive care unit dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

Within the past week Grenada moved from having dozens of COVID-19 active cases to more than 1,000, and the Ministry of Health is currently engaging in massive rapid and PCR testing at makeshift mobile sites at different locations throughout the island.

As of Monday, more than 20 people had been hospitalised while 25 persons had been declared medically recovered.