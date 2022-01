Jamaica records 7 COVID deaths, 271 cases

Seven people lost their lives to the

coronavirus in Jamaica, on the same day that the island recorded 271 more

cases.

The deaths take the island’s total fatalities to 391 while confirmed cases stand at 20,581.

The deceased include a 71-year-old made from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75-year-old male from St Ann; an 85-year-old male from St Ann; an 89-year-old male from St Catherine; a 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 74-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 87-year-old female from St Ann.

Among the newly-infected are 117 males and 154 females with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.

The Health Ministry also noted that there were 47 more recoveries, for a total of 12,828. Active cases now number 7,156.

There are 271 hospitalised cases with 27 deemed moderately ill and 18 are critically ill.