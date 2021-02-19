Jamaica records 7 COVID deaths, 271 cases

Seven people lost their lives to the

coronavirus in Jamaica, on the same day that the island recorded 271 more

cases.

The deaths take the islandâ€™s total fatalities to 391 while confirmed cases stand at 20,581.

The deceased include a 71-year-old made from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75-year-old male from St Ann; an 85-year-old male from St Ann; an 89-year-old male from St Catherine; a 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 74-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 87-year-old female from St Ann.

Among the newly-infected are 117 males and 154 females with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.

The Health Ministry also noted that there were 47 more recoveries, for a total of 12,828. Active cases now number 7,156.

There are 271 hospitalised cases with 27 deemed moderately ill and 18 are critically ill.