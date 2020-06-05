Seven more patients recover from coronavirus in Jamaica

Seven more coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus. Bringing the total number of recoveries to 368. This puts the islandâ€™s recovery rate at 62.3 per cent.

The country also recorded another day with no new coronavirus cases. So the total number of cases remain at 591.

However, two patients are in critical condition. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcements at a virtual press conference on Thursday.