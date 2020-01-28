Seven records fall at Queens Jackson Athletic meet

Seven records were broken at the 19th staging of the Queens Grace Jackson Athletics meet as spectators were treated to some impressive displays.

St Jago High boys and Hydel High girls broke two record each while Kingston College (KC), Buff bay High and Holmwood Technical girls accounted for the rest.

The smooth-looking Kerrica Hill of Hydel erased the Class Three 80m hurdles record of 11.69 held by the impressive Ackera Nugent of Excelsior and lowered it to 11.62 (-3.1 mps). Oneika McAnnuff, also of Hydel High, won the Class Two 400m in 54.66, well below Latoya Greave’s 2003 record of 55.50. St Jago’s star Vashaun Vascianna continued his tremendous form from Class Two and now in Class one, he broke the 110m hurdles record of 13.81 set by KC’s Ackeem Cargill last year and lowered it to 13.73.

Vascianna also won his 200m heat very easily in 21.85 which was the seventh-fastest time overall. His teammate Javari Thomas showed that he will be a serious contender in the sprint this year with an impressive record run of 21.13. The previous record of 21.19 was set by Calabar’s Anthony Carpenter in 2018.

There were three records in the field as Raymond Richards of Buff Bay High leapt 2.10m in the Under-20 high jump and equalled Lushane Wilson’s record established in 2018. KC’s Aaron Thomas leapt 6.34m to win the Class Three long jump and was way over the previous mark of 6.18m set by his teammate Anthony Willis in 2019.

Holmwood Technical’s Cedrick Williams won the girls’ Under-18 discus with a record throw of 42.93m well above the previous mark of 40.51m held by Abbigail Parchment since 2018.