Seven tourists with COVID-19 leave Grenada without medical clearance

Health officials in Grenada on Friday expressed concern that seven tourists, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, left the island without receiving medical clearance to do so.

Last Sunday, health officials disclosed that nine visitors, all of whom reportedly stayed at the Sandals Resort, tested positive.

The resort that is located in close proximity to the Maurice Bishop International Airport was identified as the location for a cluster of positive cases involving guests and employees.

However, late Friday, the Ministry issued a statement informing the public that only two guests who tested positive are currently at the resort – which has since stopped admitting new guests.

“The number of positive cases currently on the island is now 45 – at last update on December 15, there were 44 active cases. Since then, one person has been medically cleared,” the statement said.

“Further, seven guests at Sandals Grenada who tested positive, have since left the island. They did so before results were obtained. Therefore, as of December 16, there was a total of 36 active cases on island,” said the release from the Government’s information service, which did not disclose when or how the visitors departed the island.

Hotel cluster

The management of Sandals Grenada on Thursday, expressed concern about the stance taken by health officials to disclose information about cases at the hotel while an investigation is ongoing. The letter, which was published hours before the Government’s update, gave details of the resort’s cleanliness programme and confirmed that only two asymptomatic guests were at the hotel, where they were being observed.

As of December 17, a further nine cases were diagnosed with most of them being traced back to Sandal’s cluster, bringing the total of active cases to 45.

St George’s University has since disclosed that five persons connected to the University are among the new cases.

Overall, Grenada has recorded 94 positive cases of COVID-19 since the first was confirmed in March.

“At this point, the Ministry of Health advises the general public to be on very high alert, and to take every precaution to protect themselves and others from the transmission of this virus,” the release stated.

