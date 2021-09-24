Seventy homeless, four dead in fires this year

Seventy homeless, four dead in fires this yearFriday, September 24, 2021
|
BY DAINA DAVY
|
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Seventy people have lost their homes — mostly structures made of wood and zinc — and four have died as a result of 76 fires in this parish since the start of the year, according to data from the local fire brigade.
The home fires, five more than the corresponding period last year, account for a little over 18 per cent of the 416 fires across Westmoreland to date.
“When a fire starts in these [types of] structures it will spread quicker and easier than a slab roof or a deck house, and this results in people becoming homeless,” explained district officer in the Jamaica Fire Brigade in charge of fire prevention in Westmoreland, Christopher Stone.
“Some of these fires would have been caused by careless use of fire, cooking left unattended, children playing with fire, and [the causes of] some of them are uncertain. We try to sensitise residents as much as possible but sensitisation has been decreased since the start of the pandemic,” he added.
Stone noted that all four deaths from residential fires have been in the Smithfield community.
“We have been having dialogue with the councillor for the Smithfield Division [Dawnette Foster] to have some community training before the end of October,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
For now, the firefighter is appealing to residents of Westmoreland to invest in smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in an effort to reduce the number of fires in the parish.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy