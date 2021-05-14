Several business processes to be fully automated

Several business processes to be fully automatedFriday, May 14, 2021
SEVERAL processes will be fully automated on the National Business Portal (NBP) by the end of the fiscal year.
The NBP, an initiative being handled by Jampro, will house the business-to-government (B2G) online interface for all public sector entities involved in the investment or business facilitation process.
These include registration of pharmaceutical products; accessing productive input relief for the health, entertainment/creative industries, manufacturing and agriculture; applying for cannabis licences; applying for the divestment of crown lands; and border agency coordination.
Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw said that the initiative is part of measures aimed at making the country more competitive.
He said that procedures have been put in place to simplify inspection through a coordinated border management policy, enabling the majority of traders to only interact with one border regulatory agency at the ports.
“For several years traders have complained about the multiplicity of inspections involved in the trade of a single consignment,” he pointed out.
The minister said that the governance framework to drive these critical reforms is paramount and as such, the relevant pieces of legislation and policies are being advanced.
He said that the programmes and initiatives have been identified as key drivers for increasing the country's competitiveness “as we recover stronger and faster”.
