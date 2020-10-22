Several Caribbean nations impacted as Hurricane Epsilon churns towards Bermuda

Several Caribbean nations impacted as Hurricane Epsilon churns towards BermudaThursday, October 22, 2020
|
Hurricane Epsilon is churning towards
Bermuda as a strong Category 2 system, generating large swells across several Caribbean
nations.
Epsilon, the tenth hurricane of the Atlantic season, was located about 260 miles east southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 AM advisory.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the island, which means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.
Additionally, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands are being impacted by large swells generated by the hurricane.
With maximum sustained winds of 110 metres per hour, Epsilon is close to Category 3 strength but is not expected to intensify as it moves at about seven miles per hour in a northwesterly direction.
Epsilon became the fourth major hurricane – those of Category 3 or greater – of the season when it quickly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 3 yesterday.
Epsilon is likely to weaken later today, and into the weekend, meteorologists say.
The hurricane season has proven to be one of the most active on record, with more than a month left in its November 30 end date.
