Several Clarendon communities under 48-hour curfew

Sections of Clarendon, Jamaica are now under a 48-hour curfew imposed by the police.

The 48-hour clampdown in the communities of Haylesfield, Coffals and Gimmi-Me-Bit began at 6:00 pm Sunday and will end on Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

This is the second curfew imposed in the parish within the past month.

In December, the police imposed a 96-hour curfew in Effortville in the parish following the murder of five people within a 24-hour period.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Boundaries for Haylesfield/Coffals:

North along Race Course Main Road from the ‘Welcome to Coffals Community sign to the ‘Welcome to Haylesfield Community’ sign at the Haylesfield main road;

East along Haylesfield Main Road from the ‘Welcome to Haylesfiield Community’ sign to an intersection where a ditch is located at the southern boundary;

South along an imaginary line approximately 300 metres from the intersection where the ditch is located at Haylesfield main road to Coffals main road;

West along Coffals main road from the southern boundary to the ‘Welcome to Coffals Community’ sign at Race Course main road.

Boundaries for Gimmi-Me-Bit

North along Gimmi-Me-Bit Main Road from Gimmi-Me-Bit Primary School to the eastern boundary;

East along an imaginary line approximately 230 metres from Gimmi-Me-Bit Main Road to the deep right hand corner at George Robinson Street;

South along George Robinson Street from the deep right hand corner at the eastern boundary to Stereo Vibes Street;

West along Stereo Vibes Street from George Robinson Street to Gimmi-Me-Bit Primary School at Gimmi-Me-Bit main road.