Thousands register on COVID-19 vaccination portal

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness says up to 5:00 am Tuesday at least 4,108 people had booked appointments to receive coronavirus vaccinations utilising its online registration portal.

This was disclosed by permanent secretary in the ministry, Dunstan Bryan, while addressing the weekly virtual COVID-19 Conversations press briefing on Tuesday.

He said the majority of people making appointments through the portal, which was launched on Monday, were senior citizens, with the largest number of registrants being from Kingston and St Andrew.

“We do have some residual health-care workers who did not vaccinate last week or the week before, who have made appointments, and we do have some Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officers who have also made appointments on the system,” the permanent secretary said.

He advised that there are approximately 31,000 appointment slots available for vaccinations.

Bryan said, overall, that since the vaccination portal was launched on Monday, March 22, there have been 128,000 hits but only 15,800 one-time passwords issued, and the vaccination call centre fielding approximately 4,000 calls.

“What this says, especially for the one-time password, is that there are a lot of persons who are going onto the system who are not in the priority groups at this time and… tried to register and were not allowed to register because they are not in the priority groups,” he said.

“We understand and appreciate that we still have a sizeable number of persons that are required to come online. We are encouraging persons to use the online portal as the most efficient way. However, we do understand and appreciate that there are some persons in the population, especially in [the older] age group [who] would find this particular method challenging,” he said.

He is encouraging individuals who can use online resources to register, to use that method, instead of making calls, and “reserve the call centre for those persons who do not have the ability to engage in an online registration process”.

Appointments can be made by registering at www.moh.gov.jm, or by phoning the call centre hotline – 888 ONE LOVE (888-663-5683).

Bryan, meanwhile, advised that only priority groups selected for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination will be allowed to register online via the vaccination appointment system.

The priority groups now being inoculated are people aged 75 years and older, as well as members of the JCF and JDF.

Bryan said that the system was designed in this manner to prevent the registration of people outside of the designated priority grouping.

He implored Jamaicans to be patient and wait their turn for inoculation and in doing so “unclog the system” for the people now being prioritised.

“... If you are not in any of the groups that are being dealt with at this time… do not try to register on the system because it does create a lot of traffic and slows the ability of other persons who are registered to access and make an appointment,” he said.