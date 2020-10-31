Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica

Severe weather alert in effect for JamaicaSaturday, October 31, 2020
The Meteorological Service on Saturday (October 31) said that a severe weather alert is now in effect for Jamaica until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Met Service, a strong tropical wave currently over the eastern Caribbean continues to produce wet weather across the island.
The tropical wave is expected to continue moving westward and should be in the vicinity of Jamaica within the next 24 hours.
While the system is not expected to reach tropical storm status before passing just south of Jamaica, on its northern fringe, the country is still likely to experience significantly increased rainfall, periods of thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds as early as Sunday.
The Met Service said the greatest immediate risk was to small craft operators over the waters south of Jamaica.
“Fishers on the cays and banks are, therefore, urged to return to the mainland immediately and other small craft operators in our coastal waters are advised to return to port. Those in port should not venture out at this time,” said the Met Service in a release.
