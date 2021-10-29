Sexual pandemic

Nearly four in 10 Jamaicans aged between 18 and 30 have been sexually assaulted while complying with official stay-at-home orders imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the past 19 months.

That is according to a survey conducted by researchers at Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

The researchers say, “Staying at home to protect themselves from exposure to the deadly effects of the novel coronavirus is proving to be disastrous for many young Jamaicans who have become victims of sexual predators, including blood relatives, in a place considered to be safe.”

According to the researchers, 506 young adults across Jamaica were surveyed, providing an empirical basis for the concerns of advocacy groups that the nation's youth have been abused during home confinement brought on by the pandemic since March 2020.

The survey was conducted June to August 2021, with a 4.5 per cent margin of error.

The NCU study — 'An Inquiry Into Sexual Assault Among Young Jamaicans' — found that more females (43.6 per cent) than males (15.4 per cent) were sexually assaulted.

The majority of the cases occurred at home (13.8 per cent) followed by at school (4.3 per cent), and in a vehicle (4.2 per cent.)

“A disturbing result of the NCU study is that most of the sexual assault is carried out by persons who the victim knows. These include friend/family friend (38.5 per cent) followed by a family member (excluding father/stepfather – 25.6 per cent), and father/stepfather (4.5 per cent). 'A stranger' represents 14.7 per cent of the perpetrators, followed by taxi operators (4.5 per cent),” said the researchers.

The NCU study further found that 46 per cent of the sexually assaulted individuals indicated that they had been threatened following the sexual encounter, 31.6 per cent were physically assaulted, and 52 per cent informed someone of the sexual encounter.

However, the study found that a significant majority of sexually abused individuals do not report the case (95 per cent).

Reacting to these findings, lead researcher Paul Bourne noted: “Social isolation and lock down have created a sexual pandemic as young Jamaicans have become target for sexual predators in their homes. The reality is sexual assaults are occurring in an environment where victims are presumed to feel safe, and these cases are likely to go unreported.

“Policymakers, therefore, need to implement measures to address a pending public health crisis that may include sexually transmitted infections, post-traumatic stress disorder, and unwanted pregnancy.”