Sha’Carri Richardson makes cryptic tweet, athlete won’t be participating in Diamond League

US 100-meter champion Sha’Carri Richardson in a cryptic tweet early Thursday (July1) said she was human, hours before news broke that the athlete would not be competing at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday.

“I am human,” said Richardson in an early morning tweet.

Despite Richardson being on the 200m event list, the 21-year-old will not be participating at the elite track and field athletic competition.

The sprint sensation is among the favourites going into the Tokyo Olympics after she qualified for the summer games by winning the women’s 100-meter dash with 10.86 at the United States Olympic Trials.

Richardson rose to fame in 2019 as a freshman at Louisiana State University, running 10.75 seconds to break the 100 m record at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships.

Her winning time made her one of the ten fastest women in history at 19 years old.