Shame on you! Trinidad’s Security Minister condemns actions of law enforcement officers

National Security Minister Stuart Young on Monday said that ‘an immediate investigation” would be conducted by the police and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) after videos on social media show law enforcement officials engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” as the country urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, Young said that he had seen the videos “that appear to be of certain members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the TTDF engaging in inappropriate behaviour with members of the public, forcing them to consume what may be alcoholic beverages.”

“The behaviour depicted in the videos is condemned in the strongest manner,” Young said, noting that he had communicated his position to the Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and the Chief of Defence Force, Air Commodore Darryl Daniel.

In the video, the law enforcement officers are heard and seen laughing as they give two men drinks in a rum bottle. In one of the videos, a man was told that he would be shot if he did not consume the drink in a timely manner and do as he was told. Another man was made to do push-ups and outrun a police vehicle, while another man is seen choking on the drink.