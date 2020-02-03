SHAME ON YOU! Trini’s top cop blames politicians for country’s high murder rate

Trinidad’s Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Griffith is of the opinion that the criminal justice system and politi­cians, who con­tin­ue to give crim­i­nal gangs state con­tracts are big factors in the country’s catapulting murder rate.

Griffiths made his opinion known in an interview with the Guardian Media on the weekend. January ended with a count of 45 people murdered.

The commissioner lamented that it is impossible to win the war on crime when the crim­i­nals have the scales of jus­tice tilt­ed to­wards them. According to Grif­fith the po­lice con­tin­ue to do their job by apprehending the “enemies of the state”, and then being told they must get bail.

Our re­ports are that there are more than 800 shoot­ers. Shoot­ers are those gang mem­bers who con­tribute to the vast ma­jor­i­ty of the homi­cides in this coun­try. We have been able to suc­cess­ful­ly ap­pre­hend half of the per­sons who have been in­stru­men­tal in com­mitt­ing the ma­jor­i­ty of homi­cides. It means if our crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem was ef­fec­tive, half of the homi­cides could have been cut, just like that,” Grif­fith was quoted as saying.

Griffith blames what he calls “social decay” in Trinidad for the growing spate of murders and for him, it did not happen overnight. He blames it 15 years of accepting wrongdoing to the point where politicians are now referring to criminals as community leaders. “Politi­cians fa­cil­i­tat­ing and so­cial­is­ing and ac­com­mo­dat­ing crim­i­nal el­e­ments,” he reportedly said.