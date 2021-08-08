Shaneil Muir’s performance at all-white party in NYC interrupted by gunfire

Dancehall artiste Shaneil Muirâ€™s performance at the â€˜Crush Ice on Strawberryâ€™ event was on Sunday morning interrupted by gunfire.

The event, which was held at 101 Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn, New York was the site of a deadly gun battle which resulted in six people being shot.

Videos which have surfaced on social media platforms, show Muir, clearly unaware of what is going on, singing as several people attempt to assist a man lying in a pool of blood at the venue.

According to the New York City Police Department (NYCPD) the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. and approximately 150 to 250 persons were in attendance at the event.

Speaking at a press conference Assistant Police Chief Judith Harrison said that preliminary information gathered reveals that at least two persons, believed to be patrons at the event, were gunned down outside of the venue while sitting in a motor car.

A total of six persons were transported to hospital following the event.

The police in New York are asking party patrons to come forward with information about the deadly incident.