Shark attack in Jamaica leaves fisherman dead

A 53-year-old fisherman died due to injuries he sustained in a shark attack on Saturday (May 1) in Westmoreland.

The deceased fisherman has been identified as Donovan Haywood, of Darling Street in the parish.

BUZZ understands that Haywood left for sea at around 8:00 a.m. with a group and was underwater when the incident occurred.

It is understood that the shark first attacked Haywood’s limbs.

Other fishermen who were in close proximity saw the incident unfold and tried to assist by shooting after the shark, that is said to have swam away with Haywood’s arm.

After freeing Haywood, he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have since issued an advisory, asking fisherfolk not to go fishing in the sea in the particular area where the incident happened.