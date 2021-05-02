Shark attack in Jamaica leaves fisherman dead

Shark attack in Jamaica leaves fisherman deadSunday, May 02, 2021
|
A 53-year-old fisherman died due to injuries he sustained in a shark attack on Saturday (May 1) in Westmoreland.
The deceased fisherman has been identified as Donovan Haywood, of Darling Street in the parish.
BUZZ understands that Haywood left for sea at around 8:00 a.m. with a group and was underwater when the incident occurred.
It is understood that the shark first attacked Haywood’s limbs.
Other fishermen who were in close proximity saw the incident unfold and tried to assist by shooting after the shark, that is said to have swam away with Haywood’s arm.
After freeing Haywood, he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have since issued an advisory, asking fisherfolk not to go fishing in the sea in the particular area where the incident happened.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy