Shark pulls 10-y-o from fishing boat in Australia

Shark pulls 10-y-o from fishing boat in AustraliaFriday, July 17, 2020
|
Imagine the horror of being pulled off a boat by a shark. That’s what happened to a 10-year-old boy in Australia on Friday (July 17). Luckily, his father jumped in to save him, officials said.
The attack happened on the island state of Tasmania, the local government reported.
The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition with cuts to his arm, chest, and head after the attack.
The child was wearing a life vest as he accompanied his father and two other men fishing five kilometres (three miles) from shore when the shark “grabbed him from the boat”, it said in a statement.
Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks and there have been five fatal maulings in the country so far this year.
The most recent was a 15-year-old surfer killed last week off the country’s eastern coast.
