Shaw pledges improved JUTC service for 2022

NEWLY appointed Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw said Tuesday that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be spending close to $3 billion in 2022/23 to improve the service provided by the public bus company.

Shaw told the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has approved the budget for importing 50 new buses, and improvements to the older fleet in an effort to provide some 250-300 buses on the roads of the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR) by late 2022.

He told Opposition spokesman on transport and works Mikael Phillips that there is also the possibility that another 50 new buses could be added during the coming fiscal year to ensure that the company is able to provide commuters with an efficient and reliable bus service.

He said that in addition to the buses which will be funded by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service this year, the bus company will be spending some $2.7 billion to upgrade the current fleet which has to be brought up to a point where they can support the old buses.

“Between the new ones and the repaired ones, we will reach the 300 mark beyond what is available because I am still targeting 400 buses. But what we are looking at now is another 100 buses and to look at using compressed LNG and electric potential buses to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels,” Shaw told the committee.

He said that there is no question that there is a need to revive and rebuild the JUTC, and he has made it his main interest to reach 240-260 buses this year, and targeted a 400-bus fleet, which the company had already achieved some 10 years ago but which has deteriorated by more than 50 per cent.

Shaw acknowledged the loss of $8 billion which has been projected for the JUTC in 2022/23, which Phillips suggested should be of concern to any Government. However, a $5.2-billion subvention from the Government is expected to reduce the outstanding amount.

He said that the problem plaguing the bus company was not just inefficiency, but issues like the “outright” stealing of fuel that has been a major setback for the company.