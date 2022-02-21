Shaw satisfied workers retained at Jamalco

MINISTER of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw says he is pleased that, despite the negative effects of last year's fire at Jamalco, the plant has been able to rescue the jobs of about 1,000 employees.

”I am glad that, despite the fire, which has closed down the operations, we have still kept 1,000 workers on the job, doing maintenance, upgrading, and other types of work, which keeps them occupied. So I commended them for that and, of course, they are to reopen sometime in the summer,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He also noted that the Jamalco plant currently falls under the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, under whose portfolio is the Government-owned Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) Limited, which shares a 45 per cent to 55 per cent ownership of the refinery with the Noble Group's General Alumina Jamaica LLC (GAJ).

Shaw was accompanied by senior civil servants from the Ministry of Transport and Works on a tour of the refinery, which is the main source of employment in the area, on Wednesday.

Jamalco, as a joint venture, focuses on bauxite mining and alumina production. The company was started as a bauxite mining venture by Alcoa in 1959, and exported its first shipment of bauxite in 1963. It began alumina production at the current refinery in Halse Hall, Clarendon, in 1972, with a production capacity of 500,000 metric tonnes per year (mtpy), which is exported from its port facility at Rocky Point.

However, in recent years, the shared venture has suffered immensely from the dip in bauxite/alumina production and sales, which was a severe blow to the local economy, especially when coupled with the indefinite closure of the former Alpart plant in St Elizabeth, which had been acquired by the Chinese investment firm JISCO.

In the meantime, the country's 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives recently, has predicted a loss of some US$60 million for Jamalco the fiscal year. The figures also show an estimated net profit of US$4.45 million in 2021/22 and an unaudited loss of US$50 million for 2020/21.

In September 2020 CAP repaid all its outstanding debt, nearly US$136 million, to the Noble Group. The debt repayment should have paved the way for the incorporation of a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Jamalco shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. However, one year later a huge fire destroyed the refinery's power house and closed down major operations.

Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance and the public service, indicated in December 2021 that Jamaicans could soon have access to Jamalco's shares through an initial public offering (IPO). He informed the House of Representatives that the Government is trying to incorporate Jamalco and list the Government of Jamaica's 45 per cent stake in the firm on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.