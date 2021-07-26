Shebnation reaching those in need

GROWING up in Brown's Town, St Ann, Sheblet Barnett would have seen her parents going above and beyond for their neighbours, friends and family alike.

Barnett, who has also found herself doing the same, believes it is an inevitable part of her to bless others through giving. Her most recent initiative has seen the 48-year-old, along with her charity dubbed Shebnation, roaming through various towns distributing care packages and cooked meals.

The Shebnation on Saturday brought smiles to many in St Ann's Bay, the St Ann parish capital. Scores of homeless persons were given care packages with items which included rice, mackerel, masks and other things.

Two weeks before, they visited Spanish Town where cooked meals were handed out.

“Anytime just the thought of giving to someone comes around, it fills my body with goosebumps. It makes me happy to put a smile on someone's face because that is what I'm about,” Barnett told the Jamaica Observer.

“I saw my parents caring for mad people, taking them home and bathing them and stuff like that. They were great people so I intend to walk in their footsteps,” Barnett stated.

Barnett, during the interview, revealed that Shebnation came into existence a few months ago through her presence on TikTok. The members, some of whom settle overseas, have also donated to the cause.

“I joined TikTok and started doing live and it became successful, and people started gravitating and said they are apart of the Shebnation. From there I just decided to talk to them [about] helping others, and people were happy to donate,” she continued.

During the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, before Shebnation, Barnett made it known that she handed out packages to the less fortunate in her community.

“I used my personal funds to get stuff for people. I was at the time able to help because I know a lot of persons lost their jobs and stuff like that,” she said.

Outside of being the face of Shebnation she is also the Region Three Parent-Teacher Association president, a position in which she is also considered a stalwart.

“Whenever anything comes up like a child needing a device for school or anything like that, I find a way to make it possible. I can remember donating a TV and tablets to a household,” she shared.

Shebnation aims to extend the initiative into several other towns.

“Every two weeks the Shebnation family will be in different areas putting a smile on someone's face,” Barnett told the Observer.