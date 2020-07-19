Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joins athletics board to improve the sport

Four-time World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

is a board member of the Athletics Association.

The recently formed body is an independent organisation for athletes which will advocate their rights globally.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion Fraser-Pryce will represent the sprints, along with Great Britain’s Adam Gemili.

The organisation, which was launched last Thursday, was created in direct response to World Athletics’ changes to the Diamond League circuit which saw the removal of several events including the 200m, triple jump, discus throw and 300m steeplechase.

Fraser-Pryce will represent the sprint disciplines along with British sprinter Adam Gemili.

The association was created in response to calls for more athlete representation, specifically after World Athletics announced changes to the 2020 Diamond League format which saw the exclusion of the 200m, 3000m steeplechase, discuss throw and the triple jump events from the Diamond League final.

The body will be led by Olympic and World champion triple jumper, Christian Taylor, and also includes Olympic400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

“The objective of The Athletics Association is to provide Track and Field athletes with a meaningful voice, to fight for stronger athletes’ rights, and to seek an athletes-first approach to our sport”, the body said in a release.