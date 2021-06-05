Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes history running 10:63 seconds at track meet in Kingston

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce clocked 10:63 seconds at a track meet in Kingston on Saturday (June 5).

The record setting time is the fourth-best time in history. Fraser- Pryce is second only to Florence Griffith Joyner who ran — 10.49, 10.61 and 10.62, all in 1988.

Following her sprint, the 34-year-old told journalist that running 10.6 had long been a dream goal.

“If I am able to run 10.6 now and trials is some time away, this year I just wanted to break the 10.7 barrier so now I can focus on making the team to the Olympics,” Fraser-Pryce told the Jamaica Observer .

Fraser-Pryce is now the fastest female sprinter alive, replacing the American, Carmelita Jeter, who ran 10.64 in 2009.

Following news of Fraser-Pryce’s impressive sprint Jeter took to Twitter to share a special congratulatory message.

“I just woke to some amazing news. Shelly-Ann has done it again. I give credit when it’s due. You have come back from having a child and showed the world how talented and driven you are. You are officially the fastest women alive. Keep motivating these young queens,” tweeted Jeter.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion is known to have the ‘wow factor’ as she stunned in 2019 at IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, thirteen months after giving birth to her son, to cop the world title