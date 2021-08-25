Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce says Thompson-Herah is close to breaking Flo-jo’s record

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce believes fellow Jamaican compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah is closer to breaking the 100m record held by late track icon, Florence Griffith Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce made the comment while speaking at a presser for the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. Fraser-Pryce will compete against Thompson-Herah in the sprint event on Thursday (August 26).

Thompson Herah ran 10.54 seconds over the weekend at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon reaching within .05 seconds of Flo Jo’s 1988 record – an impressive time many people thought unattainable in the realm of female sprinting.

“Elaine is much closer than I am but definitely it’s good to challenge a record, that for women for a long time, we thought was impossible and it’s speaks to just the evolution of sprinting and what mechanics can do to sprinting and the different things that is involved in sprinting,” Fraser -Pryce said.

She noted however that she was pleased to still be in the conversation.

“So to be able to be in that conversation or to have that conversation is truly remarkable,” she said.

Despite recently running a personal best of 10.63, the decorated sprinter still believes she can go faster.

“For me I definitely have not ran my best race as yet and I’m still working on different phases of the races and hopefully I’ll be able to put that together,” she added.