Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sets sight on running below 10.60

Jamaican sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has her eyes set on running below 10.60 seconds. In a

“That’s what I’m working towards. Let’s see if I get there,” she said.

The eight-time Olympic medalist sprinted to a personal best of 10.60 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne on August 26. At the time, she shared that she wasn’t working to break the world record of 10.49 seconds set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

“I have no plans to break the world record and I never thought of getting so close. I´m simply going to continue working hard, finish this season strong and come back even stronger next season.”

“My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done personal bests, four times in a month so that´s amazing for sure,” she said.

But at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia meet in Poland, she broke the all-comers’ record of 10.93 mark set by Ewa Kasprzyk in 1986.

Now as the 34-year-old continues her fine form into the late season, she’s more optimistic.

“I took some time after Lausanne to get back into things and I’m looking forward to the next one because I definitely think, technically, I was very good in that race,” she said.

“I was glad I was able to get the break. I needed it to regroup and come again. I’m back in the groove now and hoping the next two races (Zurich on 9 September and Bellinzona on 14 September) will be good.”