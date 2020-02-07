Shelly-Ann releases book I Am a Promise in US, Canadian markets

Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has released her inspirational children’s book I am a Promise in the US and Canadian markets.

The book was released on Tuesday (Feb 4).

I am a Promise will be available in the UK and other parts of Europe on February 20. Copies will also be available at local libraries. The book can also be purchased through e-commerce giant Amazon.

The book tells the story of Shelly years growing up in Waterhouse, St Andrew, to winning her first gold medal—the 100m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008—and becoming the mega athlete she is today.

I am a Promise is co-authored by Ashley Rousseau with illustrations by Rachel Moss. Proceeds from the sale of I am a Promise will be donated to Shelly’s Pocket Rocket Foundation.