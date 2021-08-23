Shenaé keen on affecting youth justice

More than 270 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984. Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year 17 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship. Today the Jamaica Observer presents another in its series of stories on some of the 2021/2022 awardees.

Accepting that there is no singular fix for the crime and violence epidemic plaguing Jamaica, 26-year-old 2021/22 Chevening scholar Shenaé Jonas intends to play a vital role in affecting youth justice and offender rehabilitation among other things.

Jonas, an alumna of The University of the West Indies, will pursue a master of arts in applied criminal justice and criminology at Swansea University in Wales and shared how she has always felt led to study crime.

“I presume these convictions were influenced by my witnessing a shooting when I was nine years old,” said Jonas.

“I want to focus on crime reduction and prevention policies, the implementation of child diversion in Jamaica, and the treatment of children who come in contact with the law. I also want to place greater emphasis on the creation of strategies that will address the incidence of recidivism in Jamaica and partner with public and private organisations to promote the advancement of a rehabilitative environment in the correctional facilities,” added Jonas, who is the holder of a BSc in international relations and criminology.

Jonas was a researcher at the Global Initiative against Transnational and Organised Crime where she was tasked with the composition of detailed reports surrounding the impact of organised crime in specific countries.

She is also an active volunteer, working with the Multi-Care Youth Foundation where she mentors young men from inner-city communities.

Jonas stressed her excitement at being selected for Chevening while noting that the award is more than just an academic scholarship.

“It's an experience. That being said, I'm looking forward to the upcoming year, which will involve a demanding master's programme and involvement in activities that will allow me to establish invaluable personal and professional networks.

“I'm also excited about experiencing Welsh culture, embarking on trips around Wales, and visiting London. Given my love for music, I want to attend music festivals and capitalise on my access to a wide array of record stores so I can expand my vinyl collection,” said Jonas.

She added: “I believe this journey will incite an entirely different side of me that I have yet to uncover, and I'm curious to see how I will evolve and the things I'll experience during my time studying and discovering the United Kingdom.”