Sheryl Lee Ralph donates 15 tablets to Manchester school

Sheryl Lee Ralph donates 15 tablets to Manchester schoolSunday, January 31, 2021
|
Jamaican actress, singer, producer and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph along with WALKGOODLA donated 15 tablets to the Chantilly Primary School in Manchester last Wednesday.
The initiative combined the efforts of Ralph’s charity – the DIVA Foundation – and WALKGOODLA – a movement founded by her son Etienne Maurice, actor and activist – to bring people from all walks of life together to run, fight and heal in solidarity through the arts, health and wellness.
Margaret Brooks-Cohen, infant supervisor and K3 teacher at Chantilly Primary expressed her gratitude for the tablets and the timing of the donation.
“This donation will have a positive impact on students’ learning. Cases are rising in Manchester, and we may have to close again after being face-to-face and move to online learning,” she said. “We are grateful for the assistance for the students. We just started face-to-face [classes] on Monday, and it’s the first time many students have encountered any form of teaching since March last year.”
