Sheryl needs a prosthetic leg...badly

SHERYL Walters was born with one hand and one foot. She struggled throughout her childhood because of restricted mobility until she got a prosthetic leg at age 12. That was the first time she went to school — the Randolph Lopez School of Hope.

Last year the struggles of the 47-year-old became overbearing again when her second prosthetic leg was broken. She had been working as a babysitter and had so stop, leaving her with no income.

Now, the woman has been left to come up with $570,000 to replace the leg. So far, she has accumulated just $44,000.

“My childhood was difficult. Moving around without an artificial leg wasn't easy; I had to have somebody there with me. I had to draw on my leg, moving around the house. It was not easy for me. I did not go to school until I was 12. It wasn't hard for me to catch up. I can read — not so proper, but I can help myself. But if I started school from around three or four I know I would have achieved much more that I wanted to achieve,” Sheryl told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“Sometimes you're in a taxi and people don't want to sit beside you because they think they are better than you. That was very challenging for me, but I try to cope with it. I can't move 'round like I want to. I was born that way. Being around my sisters, they showed me love. I can cornrow, plait, wash and iron.”

Sheryl has received only two prosthetic legs since she was a child. The most recent, which she had since 2014, was broken in February. The leg was patched, so she can still use it, but is not very effective.

“I have to use a stick to balance when I am walking with the leg. If I put too much pressure on it, it will break. I was taking care of a baby, so I was able to get an income and raise money,” she said.

Her younger sister, Sherika, told the Sunday Observer that despite the disability, her sister has remained active.

“She was born with a disability but she is very talented as she can do chores such as washing, cooking, cleaning, ironing — and even can cornrow hair. In her current condition it pains heart as she has lost her independence, and one thing we all love is our independence and freedom. I can't bear to see to see her that way. It hurts,” she said.

“The new leg can be done by Surgix Jamaica Ltd, however the cost of this leg is proving to be a challenge as she is currently unemployed. The leg costs a total of $570,000. She has managed to make a down payment of $44,000 so she is in need of assistance with the remainder.”

Meanwhile, Sheryl told the Sunday Observer that the situation is sometimes unbearable.

“Sometimes it causes a lot of pain, and getting a new artificial leg for me to move around freely, I would be grateful. It has been one year since the leg has been broken; I got it eight years ago. I got help from Jamalco and my aunt who was in Canada… she passed away,” she said.

Sheryl said she is seeking assistance to generate the remaining $526,000.

“I would greatly appreciate it if anybody out there would want to help me to get my new artificial leg so I can move around freely and do whatever I want to do. It is not easy sitting down. You have to ask people to do things for you and I am not the kind of person who likes to ask people to do things for me. I love to be independent.”

If anyone is willing to assist Sheryl Walters, donations can be made at:

Name: Sheryl Walters

Scotiabank (Savings)

Mandeville Branch

Acc # - 000665726