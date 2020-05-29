“She’s not well but we have not given up,” says Shahine Robinson’s niece

Following news that Labour and Social Security Minister, Shahine Robinson, is critically ill, her niece Gianna Fakhourie has encouraged well-wishers and others to place positive vibrations into the universe.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Fakhourie sought to clear the air, noting that her aunt was very much alive and continues her battle against cancer.

Fakhourie further noted that prayers were appreciated and asked that everyone focus their energies on her healing.

“The rumours are not true. But prayers are appreciated. She isn’t well but she is very much alive. Please put positive vibrations into the universe as she is fighting. None of us have given up, ” said Fakhourie in a Facebook post.

“The calls are non stop and we would appreciate if everyone could focus their energies on her healing rather than anything else. She loves you all and we appreciate all the support and kind words and outpouring of love,” added Fakhourie.

Earlier this year, questions surfaced about the minister’s health after she was missing from parliament due to a period of illness.

It was later revealed that Robinson had been battling cancer.

While the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has not provided any update on the matter, one media house has noted that members of the party have gone to visit her at her home in Claremont, St Ann.

Robinson was first elected to Parliament in 2001 after defeating the People’s National Party candidate, Carol Jackson in a by-election.

She was appointed as Minister of Labour and Social Security in March 2016, following the JLP winning the general elections.

Robinson’s younger brother, Peter Fakhourie, died in October 2019 after he had been ailing for some time from an undisclosed illness.