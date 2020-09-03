Ship disappears with 43 people and 5,800 cows

Ship disappears with 43 people and 5,800 cowsThursday, September 03, 2020
|
A cargo ship has disappeared in the East China Sea, and 43 persons are now missing. One sailor has been rescued so far.
It is understood that the Gulf Livestock 1 went missing during the Typhoon Maysak, which is equivalent to a category 4 hurricane. The ship had been sailing from Napier, New Zealand, to Tangshan, China.
According to the Japan Coast Guard, the ship sent a distress signal on Wednesday when it was west of Amami Oshima island, and a search was launched soon after.
The lone sailor, a Filipino man, was rescued after more than half day in water. The 5,800 cows that were also on board have not been accounted for.
The Japan Coast Guard plans to launch another search soon.
