Shipping Association activates response plan to COVID-19

The Shipping Association of Jamaica said it has activated an emergency response plan to protect its staff, members and business in the face of the threat posed by COVID 19.

Jamaica recorded its first case if the virus on Tuesday (March 10). The SAJ said so far it has undertaken research and verification of intelligence on the virus daily and disseminating official communique from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to inform employees and members of proper methods to avoid and mitigate the effects of the virus.

“The Association recognises that there is a considerable amount of false information available on social media and thus its efforts are aimed at countering such sources with credible information that will assist its staff and members to stay healthy rather than resort to panic responses,” the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association said its members have been advised to activate business continuity strategies and, where possible, to consider remote working for staff who can be enabled to do so.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that there were 113 702 confirmed cases of the virus globally and 4012 deaths. Infection rates have dropped in China, where the outbreak started.