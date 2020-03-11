Shipping Association activates response plan to COVID-19

Shipping Association activates response plan to COVID-19Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|
The Shipping Association of Jamaica said it has activated an emergency response plan to protect its staff, members and business in the face of the threat posed by COVID 19.
Jamaica recorded its first case if the virus on Tuesday (March 10). The SAJ said so far it has undertaken research and verification of intelligence on the virus daily and disseminating official communique from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to inform employees and members of proper methods to avoid and mitigate the effects of the virus.
“The Association recognises that there is a considerable amount of false information available on social media and thus its efforts are aimed at countering such sources with credible information that will assist its staff and members to stay healthy rather than resort to panic responses,” the association said in a statement on Wednesday.
The association said its members have been advised to activate business continuity strategies and, where possible, to consider remote working for staff who can be enabled to do so.
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that there were 113 702 confirmed cases of the virus globally and 4012 deaths. Infection rates have dropped in China, where the outbreak started.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy