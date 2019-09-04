Shocked and saddened: Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Bahamas

Shocked and saddened: Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to BahamasWednesday, September 04, 2019
Queen Elizabeth is “shocked and
saddened” by the “devastation” caused by Hurricane Dorian.
Parts of The Bahamas were left in shambles after Dorian moved through the island as a Category 5 storm on Sunday and Monday. The monarch has since sent “sincere condolences” on behalf of herself and her husband Prince Philip.
She said in a statement: “Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm.
“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna has vowed to help provide relief to the victims of the hurricane through her own charity, The Clara Lionel Foundation, as soon as the non-profit organisation figures out the best way to do so. And the Work hitmaker isn’t the only star helping hurricane-ravaged communities, as former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is lending a hand via her disaster relief initiative, bstrong.
