Shop breaker nabbed in St Elizabeth

A would-be robber was nabbed by the Black River Police after he broke into a food shop on High Street, St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Reports are that about 3:30 a.m., suspect Andre Banton removed a ventilation fan to gain entry to the building but was interrupted by the police team.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

20-year-old Banton of Newtown in the parish has been charged with shop breaking.

Banton is to appear in court on Monday, March 23.