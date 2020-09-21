Short election campaign being promised for St Vincent and the Grenadines

Although he is

yet to announce an election date for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime

Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has promised that the campaign period will be short.

The country’s general election is due next year. However, Gonsalves has promised that it will be held this year.

And even though he has gone as far as to release an election song, Ring De Bell, he is yet to give a date. What he has promised is that the campaign period will be short.

“I will shortly advise our comrades, our supporters, the Labour family, to get set. And when I give that advice, I will request of you to await patiently, soberly and wisely for the bell-ringing injunction to go to the polls,” said Gonsalves, who is the leader of the Unity Labour Party (ULP).

“Please do not hurry me yet. I am asking something instead of the Labour family: be fully prepared; be fully prepared. As the son of a farmer, as a man who raised cattle and goat myself, as a man who represents a farming community, it ain’t long rope that does heng cattle; is short rope. And the short rope would appear not too long from now.”

In 2015, when the ULP defeated the New Democratic Party (NDP) by an 8-7 margin. Gonsalves plans to repeat this feat as he seeks a fifth consecutive term in office.