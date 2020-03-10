Should Parliament be focused on the budget today with Jamaica recording its first case of coronavirus?Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|
Today is budget day in Parliament. Today, Jamaica’s first case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was also announced by Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.
The woman contracted the disease in the United Kingdom from where she had travelled to Jamaica. Coronavirus which broke out in China is fast becoming a pandemic with cases and deaths recorded in many parts of the world.
Should the government be paying attention to the budget with coronavirus now on Jamaica’s shores? Shouldn’t the coronavirus and contingency plans be concentrating the minds of parliamentary representatives as they seek to protect the welfare of the citizens in their constituencies?
The Budget is likely to be rendered inapplicable if Jamaica is besieged by coronavirus. The Minister of Health will need more resources. The country’s workforce may well have to remain at home which will impact productivity. The tourism industry may well take a hit meaning inflows of foreign exchange will diminish which is not good news for the economy.
What does the government plan to do about price gouging? Will the country be placed under lockdown and when is that likely to begin? There are many questions to be answered.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy