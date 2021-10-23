Should residents be informed when a convicted sexual offender moves into their community?

A call this week for the Government to make the Sex Offender Registry open to the public appears to be gaining traction on the streets.

Betty Ann Blaine, founder of children's advocacy organisation Hear The Children's Cry, made the call following last week's abduction of two young girls in St Thomas, allegedly by a man before the court on a rape charge.

With more than 300 registered sex offenders in the country, the Jamaica Observer this week sought a response from the public about the call made by Blaine and which is supported by other prominent citizens.

Jermaine Barracks

We need to be informed when a sex offender is coming into our area. Sex offenders are predators and paedophiles. We need to know because, let's say, we have a little daughter and that guy is friendly, we need to know so we can know how to adjust to him or know what to tell our daughters.

Orville Stewart

They must advertise the registry so that people can know who a come inna dem community come live. That way you can prevent your child from going east, west, north and south in the community. One of the main concerns for me is that a one youth mi get and it's a daughter, so mi well concerned. Mi not even selfish either, it is to protect both girls and boys.

Omar Powell

Me nah go agree with them moving into the community. Dem thing deh no right. Me have kids too, so me nuh really like certain things. Me a big man and mi nuh inna certain loose things. Dem things deh fi cut out.

Stacy Dewar

Yes, I think we should be informed. Sex offenders shouldn't be in the community. I would be concerned about them being around my children so him supposed to stay far from the community..

Oquane Palmer

We should know dat dem a come een because once they do it before, they will do it again. Dem nah go change because a dat dem get dem kicks out of. At no time I will agree with them moving in because I am zero-tolerant. With a man like that, you are going to fear for little ones knowing that somebody like dat deh inna di place. You will have to be watching them with more caution with boys and girls.