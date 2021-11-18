PHOTO: Show of love

Jamaican footballer Leon Bailey (left) gives a kiss to his girlfriend Stephanie Hope, while Alexi Nunes, ESPN sports journalist, is excited to see Bailey's son, Leo Cristiano, after the World Cup qualifer against the USA Tuesday at the National Stadium. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login