Sidewalk danger!

MEMBERS of the disabled community are bemoaning the deplorable state of sidewalks they traverse daily, which has left them exposed to danger and injury.

Sharon Tennant, an amputee, told the Jamaica Observer that she was hit out of her wheelchair by a motorist who didn't even stop after the incident, which took place on Orange Street in downtown Kingston last week.

“Him not even look. Him just lick mi and gone,” the 70-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Tennant is among those in the disabled community who experience difficulties traversing on the streets daily, whether through discrimination encountered from able-bodied people or poor access to services.

In an effort to “promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment by persons with disabilities of privileges, interests, benefits and treatment on equal basis with others”, the Disabilities Act 2014 came into full effect on February 14.

However, there are still some gaps to be filled in ensuring that disabled people get proper treatment.

One concern raised by Tennant, who has been wheelchair-bound for 16 years, is the poor condition of sidewalks.

“Dem nuh have nuh road fi wheelchair people, and den some a di driver dem nah nuh heart. Nuh sidewalk nuh deh fi mi travel pon! The Government haffi do something fi disabled people. Dem nah do nothing fi wi, nothing,” said Tennant who was being pushed in her wheelchair by her friend Michael Peart on Slipe Road, Kingston, at the time of the interview.

“First thing drivers will say is, 'Come outta the road! Come outta the road!' But weh wi fi guh?” she questioned.

Unlike Tennant, Vincent Riley, who is blind, has less challenges moving around. The 73-year-old stressed that he walks with his cane and is always accompanied by someone who guides his steps.

“When mi foot guh inna one hole [on the sidewalk] sometimes mi will almost fall down, but mi have the stick and someone fi help me,” said Riley who was being assisted by his neighbour Shaquille Carter.

Meanwhile regarding the issue of sidewalks in need of improvement, checks made at several government agencies and ministries have revealed that they are in line with elements of the Disabilities Act which point to providing proper access for disabled people such as wheelchair ramps and parking.

Section 36 (2) of the Act indicates that the owner or the agent of the owner of an existing public or commercial premises shall make alterations thereto which will cause the premises to be readily accessible and usable by a person with a disability.

Some of the buildings the Observer visited include the health and wellness, labour and social security, justice, and agriculture and fisheries ministries; National Housing Trust, National Insurance Scheme and tax administration offices in the Corporate Area.

In relation to fines, Section 45 (1) said that a body corporate that commits an offence against this Act is liable, on summary conviction before a resident magistrate, to a fine not exceeding one million dollars.