Sight of birthday gift saddens man after NY flight

A man who made arrangements to have a television set airfreighted from the United States to Jamaica is now angry and frustrated after he received the product in a severely damaged state.

Steve Foster told the Jamaica Observer that he paid Caribbean Airlines Cargo to have his 65-inch LG UHD television transported from Queens, New York, on July 23 before arriving in the island on the July 26, so that his product would come in short order when he got here.

He said he went through a two-week ordeal before the television set was delivered.

“When I [arrived] and called the set was not here. I called one week later the set was still not here, and I waited another couple of days and called again and the representative from the company told me she didn't see why the set was not here,” he said.

“She made some checks and she told me that the set was taken off a direct flight from New York and placed on a truck to Miami [from where it was airfreighted] to Jamaica. This was something that I had not requested. She then sent out an e-mail putting the set on high priority to be in Jamaica, then I got an e-mail in the night saying that the plane had mechanical issues and the flight would not be coming in,” he said.

Foster said on August 8 he received a call from the company and was advised to pick up his package in Kingston, but when he went the following day to complete the paperwork, he was shocked to see the condition of the television set.

He said that up to yesterday the company had not yet offered any compensation for the damage.

“Up to now nobody is telling me why it was taken off a direct flight and sent to Miami because I paid for the service. It hurts me so much because it is my birthday present. So it is really getting under my skin,” said Foster.

The Observer made a few checks with Caribbean Airlines Cargo on Tuesday and Wednesday about compensation for the product. The newspaper was told that the complaint was made to the necessary department and they were now awaiting an update.

— Brittny Hutchinson