Signing of wage agreement between Gov't, JTA now set for Monday

THE signing of the salary agreement between Government and the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has been rescheduled for Monday morning.

Shaking off any unnecessary concerns about the delay, JTA President Winston Smith admitted Thursday's postponement of the signing was due to the union need to complete assessment of some relevant issues prior to the signing.

“They [ministry] were prepared to go ahead, but there were some other issues which we had taken up and, as such, through mutual consent, we agreed to postpone the signing until Monday morning,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke confirmed the decision. However, it was minister of state in the ministry, Marsha Smith, who was assigned to do the honours, and who may yet lead the ministry's team in signing on behalf of Government on Monday.

JTA delegates voted to accept Government's latest salary offer on February 7 after prolonged wage and fringe benefits negotiations.

The JTA president told the press then that although his members were not 100 per cent in agreement with the treatment, the association would be holding Government to their word on the terms of the new Public Sector Compensation Initiative, with the intention of ensuring that the island's teachers receive a better compensation.

The Government and public sector unions agreed on a compensation review at the end of 2021 that would result in a coherent pay policy across all ministries, departments, agencies and public bodies. The policy will be consistent with a reclassification of positions coupled with a system of evaluating the workers' performance.

— Balford Henry