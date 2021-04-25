PHOTOS: Simon now more mobile with a wheelchair

PHOTOS: Simon now more mobile with a wheelchairSunday, April 25, 2021
A close-up of Simon Suckie in his new wheelchair with (from left) Corporal Chris Gordon, who is from Suckie's Cockburn Gardens community; Gordon's Denham Town Police Station colleague Constable Deon Martin; and Wyatt “Spur” Williams, president and founder of charitable organisation, Icons of Annotto Bay, which made the presentation recently on behalf of donor Carol McKoy, a Jamaican American living in Brooklyn, New York.
Simon Suckie is a picture of happiness as he settles in his wheelchair after he received it from president and founder of Icons of Annotto Bay, Wyatt “Spur” Williams (left), at his home in Cockburn Gardens, St Andrew, recently. Sharing in the moment are Suckie's daughter, Jessica, and Icons volunteer Dervyn “Peng” Richards. The chair was donated by Carol McKoy, a Jamaican living in Brooklyn, New York, who works closely with the Icons charity.
