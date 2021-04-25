PHOTOS: Simon now more mobile with a wheelchair

A close-up of Simon Suckie in his new wheelchair with (from left) Corporal Chris Gordon, who is from Suckie's Cockburn Gardens community; Gordon's Denham Town Police Station colleague Constable Deon Martin; and Wyatt “Spur” Williams, president and founder of charitable organisation, Icons of Annotto Bay, which made the presentation recently on behalf of donor Carol McKoy, a Jamaican American living in Brooklyn, New York.

