SIMPLY THE BEST: AC Hotel Kingston awarded Caribbean’s leading new hotel

AC Hotel® by Marriott Kingston—Jamaica’s first business lifestyle hotel—has been named the Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel 2020, at the 27th annual World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony held in Nassau, Bahamas.

AC Hotel Kingston opened its doors in June 2019 and was immediately recognized for revitalizing the city and creating a sought-after epicentre for the urban destination. In less than a year, the hotel has successfully capped this globally recognised award by revealing a modern European design, local art focus, and unique lifestyle space, which speaks volumes to Kingston as a whole. The ceremony held on January 20, 2020, at Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island was attended by numerous Caribbean dignitaries and travel industry elites in the field of travel and tourism.

“We are so honoured to take home this coveted award… as it represents for us a significant industry milestone and acknowledges that we hit the mark with this new and unique hotel concept,” said Adam Stewart, CEO, AC Hotel Kingston. “We reimagined Kingston with this project, and we were able to design something beautiful and deliver on a whole new level of sophistication, second to none.”

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the purpose of celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.