Sinclair urges swift response to damaged roads after flood

MONTEGO BAY, St James — With a significant number of roads damaged by heavy rain from a stationary front across the island on Sunday night, Government Senator Charles Sinclair is calling on the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) to effect immediate repairs in a bid to mitigate further erosion.

“Do a quick and urgent assessment on some areas where you can see the effects that arose from the rainfalls on some of the roadways, including the roadways that were done fairly recently,” Sinclair suggested during the corporation's regular monthly meeting yesterday.

“Urgent patching [needs] to be done to those areas because once a weakness appears in the road, you may find that it gets larger as weathering takes effect,” he said.

Sinclair, who is also the councillor for the Montego Bay North East Division, noted that a swift response by the corporation will be more cost-effective in the long run.

“The lesser expense, I think, is going to be patching and having it done, especially to the roads that we have rehabilitated over the past year, just to try and ensure that we don't have greater damage caused to them, which is going to be a greater expense, and inconvenience, to the travelling public,” Sinclair said.

While he acknowledged the severe damage done by the heavy rainfall to the Unity Hall main road, Sinclair shared that he is making reference to the other roads in the parish that weren't as badly affected.

“I am speaking about a situation where the roadway still remains significantly intact but you have the appearance of a weakness that has arisen because of the rainfall — that will just require patching,” he said.

Among the roads damaged during the rain were Salt Spring Road, Armstrong Terrace, Porto Bello to Orange main road, Sign Irwin main road and Felicity Road.

Sinclair pointed out that all municipal corporations have access to “emergency funds” through the Special Grants for Repairs (SGR), and pleaded to the council that this funding be used to address the conditions of these damaged roads.

“I am just pleading… do not let the roadways that have not been eroded badly wait too long that you have to go and seek special funding. Because after the next shower of [heavy] rain or even the regular rainfalls that we will have, you can have greater damage right across the parish and we will end up in bigger problems,” said Sinclair.

“Let us start applying it and not allow the roadways to get eroded to the level that we have in the Unity Hall area. Otherwise, you are going to end up having a major cost that you will never be able to deal with,” he added.

“On Armstrong Terrace you have a little area that has been weakened because of the movement of the water over the roadway, it only requires patching today. But tomorrow, if we leave it and we ignore it because we're saying, 'Let us make an application to get some millions of dollars to rehabilitate a roadway in Unity Hall', you're going to find a situation where you are going to have Unity Hall, Armstrong Terrace, and other places to fix,” he said.

“Let us start looking at these areas that we can correct quickly and not just think that we are looking on a big project because you are going to apply to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the equalisation fund, and we know what happens with that,” he added.

In his response to Sinclair's plea, Montego Bay Mayor Councillor Leeroy Williams agreed that the damaged roads should be repaired using funding from the Special Grants for Repairs.

“Where we have major damage, the Special Grants for Repairs will not be able to cover that but in the other areas where you have minor damage, money can be taken from the Special Grants for Repairs,” said Williams.

Williams then called on the deputy superintendent of roads and works, Saad Campbell, to share his department's estimated cost of the repairs.

“We are still conducting that estimate but as of right now, we are looking at around five million dollars for the repairs of these roadways. We are not completed but I will submit the same to your office for approval for the disbursement to start as soon as it is approved,” said Campbell.