Sinclair wants local polls held same time with general election

Government Senator Charles Sinclair says he is in favour of local government elections being delayed, and held simultaneously with the next general election, as a cost-saving measure.

In the debate on changes to the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) on Friday – to allow for the extension of local government elections, which were due this month, to be postponed for another year – Senator Sinclair argued that the Government should focus on the recovery effort, even if it means postponing the local elections now, and having a general election and local government election together.

“In a short space of time we have seen an increase in the cost of elections by over $250 million. I stand to be heavily criticised for it, but I want to put on the table that we should focus on the recovery effort to ensure that we do not put the health of Jamaican citizens at risk. If it is that there needs to be further postponement and have local and general elections at the same time at some time in the future, then it is something that we have to look at in a serious way in order for us to do cost saving and have a two in one, then so be it,” the senator declared, stressing that it is his personal view, not the executive's.

He added that the issue calls for mature and objective discussions with the Opposition to arrive at the best decision, taking into consideration the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the Bill, which was eventually passed after heated debate in the lower chamber, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said the elections were being put off due to the impact of the SARS- COV-2 virus on the society and economy, and risk of exposure. The Electoral Office of Jamaica has said it would require about $1 billion to run the local government elections.

This is the second time since the local elections were constitutionally due, in November 2020, that the Government has sought an extension. The first ammendment to the ROPA had postponed the polls to February 2022.

Senator Sinclair said the Jamaican people would support a postponement of the elections to facilitate two in one polling, even if that is three years away, in favour of the resources being spent on overcoming the ravages of the pandemic.

He argued that having a double election will spur greater voter participation, and reflect better on the Jamaican democracy.

Also, he urged the mayors of municipalities, where there are divisions without a political representative, to ensure that community-based organisations and other local groups are strengthened, to represent the needs of people until elections are held.

“Gone are the days when only political representatives can be the voice of the people,” he stated.

Colleague Senator Natalie Rodriques Campbell mounted a staunch defence of the delay of the local polls, pointing to the country's history of postponement of those elections, including an eight-year gap between 1990 and 1998. Local government elections should not be consistently postponed in normal times, the senator contended.

“It is also my personal opinion that maybe this is something we need to consider where both elections should be held together because the reality is there are several local governance issues which may be on the horizon, that need to be fixed. Why not use the opportunity to fix a system that could be better,” she stated.

Campbell Rodriques said a responsible Government would not call an election at a time when there are indications that there is some stability in the COVID-19 crisis. She argued also that while other countries such as Barbados have gone to the polls despite the threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, that country has a significantly higher vaccination rate than Jamaica. She noted, too, that in the case of St Lucia its elections were not held in the presence of a highly transmissible variant.

Senator Saphire Longmore agreed with Sinclair's position, stressing that holding elections now would aggravate the anxiety and psychological impact of COVID that many persons are already grappling with. “I much better support the proposal by Senator Sinclair, I think it would it is a very practical one that could be very useful. A member made a proposal and it was a sensible and well thought out one, and I am indicating my support,” she said.